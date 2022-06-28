Day to day storm variations will continue the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Day to day variability on areal coverage in storms continues for the rest of the week.

We will see a slight 30% chance for storms this afternoon, mainly south and west of Tucson early, then from Tucson south and east by late afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be present each afternoon and evening this week across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place.

High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

