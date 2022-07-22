Watch Now
Dangerously hot today, with a more active monsoon headed our way

Excessive Heat Warnings
Dangerous heat today, better storm chances for the weekend
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:45:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Excessive heat, with a deeper monsoon pattern arriving over the weekend.

Clouds will clear to mostly sunny with dangerous heat across much of the desert southwest today.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. Avoid any strenuous outdoor activity during these hours.

Tucson will see a 30% chance for storms this afternoon, and again tonight, for the Tucson area. More widespread heavy rain will move in later Saturday.

Highs will fall back to near average this weekend into next week as moisture increases and thunderstorms become more likely.

Meteorologist April Madison

