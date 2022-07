TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot, with little chance for rain relief.

Today could be the hottest day of the week, with Tucson climbing between 108-110°.

We'll see a 20 to 30% chance for storms, but mainly over the mountains and later in the evening.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Temperatures will still remain well above average as the chance of storms increases through the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS