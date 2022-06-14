Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dangerous heat returns Thursday, then increasing storms for the weekend

Excessive heat warnings coming
Dangerous heat returns to the forecast
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 09:38:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hazy and slightly cooler again this afternoon.

Breezy southwest winds will bring hazy conditions to the area, with the surrounding wildfires.

We'll see a few degrees of cooling today, 104° in Tucson, then a significant increase in temps Thursday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 10 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY. Tucson is expected to soar to 111°.

Monsoon moisture will begin to invade the area later Thursday resulting in increasing chances of showers and
thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures cooling back to near normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018