Dangerous heat returns Thursday, then increasing storms for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hazy and slightly cooler again this afternoon.

Breezy southwest winds will bring hazy conditions to the area, with the surrounding wildfires.

We'll see a few degrees of cooling today, 104° in Tucson, then a significant increase in temps Thursday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 10 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY. Tucson is expected to soar to 111°.

Monsoon moisture will begin to invade the area later Thursday resulting in increasing chances of showers and

thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures cooling back to near normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

