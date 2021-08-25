Dangerous heat moves in to southern Arizona, with limited storm chances to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pack some extra water!

Mostly sunny and hot today, with only a slight 10 to 20% chance for some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and evening. Tucson will warm between 105° and 107° today through Friday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM today, through 8 PM Friday.

High pressure is the reason for the hotter temps, but slightly cooler air will arrive by early next week.

Until then, isolated thunderstorms can be expected each day, before an increase in coverage commences this weekend into early next week.

April Madison

