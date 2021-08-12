Watch
Daily storm chances, with a boost in moisture leading to more flood concerns over the weekend

Monsoon stays active
Posted at 6:40 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 09:40:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A partly cloudy start this Thursday, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight.

A disturbance moving in from the east Friday into the weekend will increase storm chances for much of southeast Arizona.

Some storms will generate strong winds and heavy rain which will result in continued flood concerns and localized storm damage.

April Madison

