Daily storm chances, with a boost in moisture leading to more flood concerns over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A partly cloudy start this Thursday, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight.

A disturbance moving in from the east Friday into the weekend will increase storm chances for much of southeast Arizona.

Some storms will generate strong winds and heavy rain which will result in continued flood concerns and localized storm damage.

Stayed tuned to KGUN 9 for the latest weather updates!

April Madison

