Daily storm chances through the 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances today through the 4th of July, with a slight decrease over the weekend.

Tucson will see a 30 to 40% chance for storms this afternoon and evening, with slightly better chances south and east of our area.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain present each afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place.

High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

