Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Daily storm chances through the 4th of July

Monsoon moisture brings daily storm chances the rest of the week
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 07:51:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Daily storm chances today through the 4th of July, with a slight decrease over the weekend.

Tucson will see a 30 to 40% chance for storms this afternoon and evening, with slightly better chances south and east of our area.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain present each afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place.

High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018