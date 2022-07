TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances return, as highs stay hot!

A slightly better chance for storms today, with increasing moisture. Tucson will see a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, and more so this evening.

Temperatures will remain above average the rest of the week, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Meteorologist April Madison

