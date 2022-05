TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less wind and a little cooler... for now!

We will finally see a little break from the strong winds, with just occasional breeziness to end the week.

Highs drop below normal today, then soar to triple-digits by Saturday.

The hottest temperatures of the year thus far are expected by Sunday followed by slightly cooler but still much warmer than normal high temperatures next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS