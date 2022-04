TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday will be a bit warmer in the mid-80s, but the heat really hits during the work week.

High temperatures in Tucson will be near 100° Tuesday. Winds pick up Tuesday, and there is a slight chance eastern portions of the forecast area could see dry lightning.

Breezy, hot and dry conditions will be enough for elevated fire weather concerns for most of the rest of the week even if the lightning threat does not materialize.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS