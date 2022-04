TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures are a good 10 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago this Friday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning for southern Arizona and a Wind Advisory east of Tucson continues until 8 p.m.

Saturday will be cooler than normal with several spots in the metro area not even hitting 80 degrees.

The heat starts rising and our first flirtation with 100 degrees arrives Tuesday.

