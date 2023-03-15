Cooler weather returns with a chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system is making its way towards southern Arizona and will bring cooler, wetter weather back to the region.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will make their way across the state as an area of low pressure returns along with some breezy conditions.

Most of us will see less than a half-inch of rain in the lower elevations while most heavier accumulation will occur over the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains.

The storm will clear the area and leave behind some chilly air for St. Patrick's Day with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Keep your jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

