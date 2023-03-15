Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler weather returns with a chance of rain

Cooler weather returns with a chance of rain
Posted at 6:55 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 21:55:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system is making its way towards southern Arizona and will bring cooler, wetter weather back to the region.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will make their way across the state as an area of low pressure returns along with some breezy conditions.

Most of us will see less than a half-inch of rain in the lower elevations while most heavier accumulation will occur over the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains.

The storm will clear the area and leave behind some chilly air for St. Patrick's Day with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Keep your jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018