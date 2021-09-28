Cooler weather continues with a chance of rain midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool and cloudy weather as our weekend weather system moves out of the area.

There will be scattered showers northeast of Tucson later tonight as a disturbance spins through the back side of the low.

Tuesday will be a sunny and warmer day in the upper 80s. Still a handful of degrees cooler than normal. Showers northeast of Tucson.

A system drops down into the area Wednesday night - Thursday. The latest model runs have the moisture mostly east of Tucson, but still a chance of rain in the metro area.

We would need another .30 inches of rain at the airport to tie the second wettest monsoon set back in 1955.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

