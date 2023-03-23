Watch Now
Cooler than average weather through the weekend
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 22:09:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures will be the rule through the weekend as highs run in the 60s and overnight lows drop back into the upper 30s.

Other than a few stray showers early Friday morning, we don't see any significant chance of rain or snow all the way through the middle of next week.

Early next week, warmer temperatures arrive and we'll have a good chance of seeing 80° by Tuesday.

Late next week, another system will brush the area which will bring more wind and slightly cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

Our wacky weather pattern continues!

Cuyler Diggs

