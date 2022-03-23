Cooler than average temperatures will soon give way to much warmer conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures have remained a bit below seasonal averages to begin the week, but that's about to change.

High pressure will strengthen over the Southwest and allow warmer air to arrive and give our temperatures a big boost by the end of the week.

In fact, Tucson will likely see its first 90° day of the year on Friday.

The warmer temperatures will quickly give way to cooler air by the end of the weekend as another storm system arrives from the west.

Early next week, we'll see highs drop back into the upper 70s and even see a few showers going into Tuesday.

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

