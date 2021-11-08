Cooler temps as we head into the new week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and cool to start the day, then clouds clearing and highs warming to the mid to upper 80s in Tucson.

A few weather systems passing north of our area will bring several degrees of cooling the second half of this week.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected through next weekend and likely beyond.

Meteorologist April Madison

