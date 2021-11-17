Cooler temperatures through the end of the week and weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are expecting high clouds and cooler weather through the end of the week and weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s/low 80s in Tucson. Just a few degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

Some computer models are hinting at a chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving.

Have a great rest of your work week!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

