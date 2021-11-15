Cooler temperatures on the way midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to run above normal the next few days.

High pressure weakens and allows some cooling after Wednesday. Temperatures will still be a couple degress warmer than normal, but at least in the 70s for highs by the weekend.

It's looking like a La Nina year already with the southwest projected to run drier than normal for the winter. For the next 7 days dry conditions are a safe bet.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan

