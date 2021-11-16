Cooler temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once again, high temperatures were near record levels for the date.
We'll see a slight cooling trend and by Wednesday onward temperatures will be closer to normal. Low 80s/upper 70s for high temperatures.
Passing clouds and cooler temperatures will make for great bike riding weather this weekend!
