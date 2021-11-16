Watch
Cooler temperatures on the way

Near record warm temperatures will give way to slightly cooler weather with passing cloud cover.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:48:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once again, high temperatures were near record levels for the date.

We'll see a slight cooling trend and by Wednesday onward temperatures will be closer to normal. Low 80s/upper 70s for high temperatures.

Passing clouds and cooler temperatures will make for great bike riding weather this weekend!

Brian Brennan

