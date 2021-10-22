Watch
Cooler temperatures and breezy winds in the forecast

Cooler temperatures and a couple breezy days in the forecast.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 09:21:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple pacific systems will pass to the north of our area bringing up the winds and cooling down the temperatures a bit.

Saturday will be breezy and the weekend will be in the mid 80s for highs in Tucson.

Monday night another system comes down far enough to bring a slight chance of showers for areas north and north east of Tucson. This will also bring up the winds and drop temperatures to below normal Tuesday.

Brian Brennan

