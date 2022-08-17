Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain arrives by the end of the week

Cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain arrives by the end of the week
Posted at 8:32 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 23:32:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Warmer, drier air has returned to southern Arizona as we wait for a much wetter weather pattern to return by the end of the week.

A low pressure system is moving out of West Texas and will track across northern Mexico through the end of the week.

This system will bring lots of moisture over southeastern Arizona which will produce lots of showers and thunderstorms along with a higher risk of flooding.

We're expecting the heaviest of rain to fall on Friday and Saturday.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this system and how it evolves over the next couple of days.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018