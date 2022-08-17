Cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain arrives by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer, drier air has returned to southern Arizona as we wait for a much wetter weather pattern to return by the end of the week.

A low pressure system is moving out of West Texas and will track across northern Mexico through the end of the week.

This system will bring lots of moisture over southeastern Arizona which will produce lots of showers and thunderstorms along with a higher risk of flooding.

We're expecting the heaviest of rain to fall on Friday and Saturday.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this system and how it evolves over the next couple of days.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

