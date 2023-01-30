Watch Now
Cooler high temps during the week with a warming trend Thursday

Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 00:35:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak system will bring a chance of isolated showers and cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s all week with a warmup in high temperatures by Thursday.

