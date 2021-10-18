Cooler and breezy to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds and cooler temperatures start the work week. This is thanks to a system brushing by to the north of the region Monday into Tuesday.

No rain for us, but temperatures do cool into the mid to low 80s those days.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly near 90 by Friday.

Next weekend our temperatures should take another dip towards low 80s.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

