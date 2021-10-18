Watch
Cooler and breezy to start the work week

Breezy winds and cooler temperatures start the work week.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds and cooler temperatures start the work week. This is thanks to a system brushing by to the north of the region Monday into Tuesday.

No rain for us, but temperatures do cool into the mid to low 80s those days.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly near 90 by Friday.

Next weekend our temperatures should take another dip towards low 80s.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

