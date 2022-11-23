Watch Now
Cooler air is on the way for Thanksgiving

Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 21:14:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We've been able to enjoy lots of fine fall weather, but some cooler temperatures are on the way for Thanksgiving.

A storm system will pass off to the east of Arizona on Thursday and Friday, but we'll catch the back edge of the cooler air associated with the system.

High temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s.

This weekend, warmer air will return and bring our highs back into the lower 70s.

There is another system on the way that will bring a few light showers to southeastern Arizona on Tuesday.

Overall, a nice looking forecast for the holiday weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

