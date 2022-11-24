Watch Now
Cooler air is on the menu for Thanksgiving

Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 21:08:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures will arrive for Thanksgiving as a storm system dives across New Mexico.

This system will bring cooler, breezy conditions to southeastern Arizona as highs fall back into the upper 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

The chilly air will stick around for Black Friday before moving east for the weekend.

Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend, but another system arrives early next week and will bring a few showers for Tuesday.

A cornucopia of weather for Thanksgiving weekend!

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

