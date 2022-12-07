Cooler air arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler, breezy weather arrives for the middle of the week as another low pressure system moves north of our area.

Temperatures will stay pretty close to seasonal averages through the end of the week before a strong cold front sweeps across southern Arizona early next week.

The next big change will come Sunday night into Monday with some wind, cold air, light rain and mountain snow.

The best chance of rain will occur Monday, but most accumulation should be relatively light.

We are in December and that means variable weather to keep things interesting!

Cuyler Diggs

