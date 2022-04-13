Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler air arrives and the wind finally settles down across southeastern Arizona

Cooler air arrives and the wind finally settles down across southeastern Arizona
Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 22:40:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cold front that was responsible for bringing strong wind and critical wildfire danger to southeastern Arizona has passed and is now allowing much cooler air to spill over the region.

Overnight temperatures will feel a little more like winter with lows dipping back into the lower 40s in Tucson.

By the end of the week, high pressure builds back over the area and will allow temperatures to climb back into the 80s.

Easter weekend will see highs bouncing back into the 90s with overnight lows returning to the mid-50s.

Keep those jackets handy for the next couple of nights and mornings!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018