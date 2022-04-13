Cooler air arrives and the wind finally settles down across southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cold front that was responsible for bringing strong wind and critical wildfire danger to southeastern Arizona has passed and is now allowing much cooler air to spill over the region.

Overnight temperatures will feel a little more like winter with lows dipping back into the lower 40s in Tucson.

By the end of the week, high pressure builds back over the area and will allow temperatures to climb back into the 80s.

Easter weekend will see highs bouncing back into the 90s with overnight lows returning to the mid-50s.

Keep those jackets handy for the next couple of nights and mornings!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

