Cooler again today, then warming into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will have little impact on outdoor activities as highs hover in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine!
A weather system passing north of our area will bring a few degrees of cooling today, with highs possibly staying in the upper 70s in Tucson.
Temperatures will then creep back up by week`s end and into this weekend.
Dry conditions are expected through early next week.
April Madison
