Cooler again today, then warming into the weekend

A brief dip to the 70s
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 08:06:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will have little impact on outdoor activities as highs hover in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine!

A weather system passing north of our area will bring a few degrees of cooling today, with highs possibly staying in the upper 70s in Tucson.

Temperatures will then creep back up by week`s end and into this weekend.

Dry conditions are expected through early next week.

April Madison

