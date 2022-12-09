Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cool today, warmer weekend, then Winter storm arrives Monday

A seasonally warm weekend
A cold winter storm approaching
Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 08:23:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clouds will gradually clear through the day, with highs staying in the mid 60s for Tucson.

Lows will drop to the 30s tonight, then highs warm to around 70° both Saturday and Sunday.

Gusty winds will develop ahead of the next winter storm Sunday afternoon and Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night.

Coldest temperatures of the season so far Tuesday and Wednesday with a lower desert
freeze possible.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018