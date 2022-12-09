Cool today, warmer weekend, then Winter storm arrives Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clouds will gradually clear through the day, with highs staying in the mid 60s for Tucson.
Lows will drop to the 30s tonight, then highs warm to around 70° both Saturday and Sunday.
Gusty winds will develop ahead of the next winter storm Sunday afternoon and Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night.
Coldest temperatures of the season so far Tuesday and Wednesday with a lower desert
freeze possible.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS