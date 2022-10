TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today felt a little bit more like fall with the clouds that covered most of Tucson. The clouds coupled with the low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and increased rain chances throughout the weekend. The rain will likely happen late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Next week, the area will dry up with little to no chances for showers. Throughout the week, Tucson will see 80s and Sierra Vista will see low 70s.

