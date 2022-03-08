Watch
Cool temperatures remain in the forecast through the end of the week

Posted at 7:11 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 21:11:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large area of low pressure will remain over the Southwest through the end of the week and will keep us feeling a bit wintry.

High temperatures will climb into the 60s, but overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s for most nights.

By the weekend, the cold air will move east allow some warmer air to move in from the west.

Highs will climb back into the 70s over the weekend and even into the lower 80s by the beginning of next week.

For now, this would be a good time to dress in layers!

Cuyler Diggs

