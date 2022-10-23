Cool temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warmer couple of days, cool temperatures are on their way for the rest of this weekend and beginning of the work week. Gusty winds and a few showers will pop up this weekend, mainly on Sunday near the border.

A cold front is moving into the area, brining freezing temperatures for most of Cochise County through Tuesday morning. Temperatures in Tucson will dip in to the 70s and high 60s. Temperatures for Sierra Vista will dip into the 60s and high 50s for the start of the work week.

