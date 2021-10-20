Cool mornings and much warmer afternoons to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A clear and chilly start to the day, then warming up under partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week with dry conditions through the weekend.

Highs will warm to the mid 80s today, then near 90° Thursday and Friday.

Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

Enjoy the nice October weather while it lasts!

April Madison

