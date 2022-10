TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry conditions and slightly cooler temperatures continue to be the theme across Southern Arizona. Light cloud cover kept most of the region in the 70s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Halloween, highs will be the low 80s and lows in the 40s. Temperatures will be in the 70s when it's time for trick-or-treating!

Rain chances could return later in the coming week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS