Cool, calm temperatures on the way for the weekend
Cool and breezy temperatures for Thanksgiving Day before warming up through the weekend.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 00:36:57-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy, cool weather conditions will be the name of the game throughout the rest of the week. Gusty winds will increase next week with a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. Warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend as Tucson will inch up into the 70s before cooling off next week.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.