Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cool, breezy weather for the weekend

Dry conditions stay with us into next week
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 22:52:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures will stay with us through the weekend and some breezy conditions will make it feel even a little bit cooler.

Highs will climb into the 60s with overnight lows falling into the 30s, but warmer air is on the way for the beginning of the week.

By Tuesday, highs will climb back to 80° just before another windy, cool down arrives.

The next system won't bring much in the way of rain or snow, but it will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures to finish the week.

Our roller coaster weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Staying cool and breezy for the weekend

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018