Cool, breezy weather for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures will stay with us through the weekend and some breezy conditions will make it feel even a little bit cooler.

Highs will climb into the 60s with overnight lows falling into the 30s, but warmer air is on the way for the beginning of the week.

By Tuesday, highs will climb back to 80° just before another windy, cool down arrives.

The next system won't bring much in the way of rain or snow, but it will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures to finish the week.

Our roller coaster weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Staying cool and breezy for the weekend

