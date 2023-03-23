Cool and sunny headed into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, sunny and cool conditions are expected today through the weekend, topping off at about 63 degrees in Tucson with afternoon breezes. Majority of Southern Arizona will be in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Another storm is possible a bit later into next week.

