Cool and sunny headed into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, sunny and cool conditions are expected today through the weekend, topping off at about 63 degrees in Tucson with afternoon breezes. Majority of Southern Arizona will be in the lower 60s.
Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend and early next week.
Another storm is possible a bit later into next week.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.