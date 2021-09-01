Cool and cloudy morning before a chance of heavy rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tropical moisture brought many areas between 1-2 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.
The morning is starting off cool and cloudy, but there is a chance of heavy rain from showers and storms this afternoon.
The National Weather Service has allowed the Flash Flood Watch to expire for western Pima County, but it continues for the metro area and areas south and east today.
That being said, activity should decrease from west to east today. Shower and storm chances drop off for Tucson later today with storms to the east.
Highs will be in the mid-80s in Tucson!
Enjoy the rare overcast day!
