Cold system bringing winds, shower chances and a drop in temperature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We cool down for the weekend before an even colder weather system moves in.

That system looks to come in later Monday through Tuesday morning. It brings a slight chance for showers, breezy to windy conditions, and colder air.

Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in the 40s. That's more like December temperatures than October! Colder valleys south and east of Tucson will flirt with their first freeze of the season.

Try to make the most of the cold snap, because it won't last long. Temperatures warm to near normal within a few days.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

