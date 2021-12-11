Cold nights and mild days arrive for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a couple of cold nights as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s for the weekend.

Even though the nights will be cold, the afternoons will bring some really nice December temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern is settling over southern Arizona and will bring another chance of valley rain and mountain snow to the area.

Our next cold front will arrive Tuesday and will bring another round of light rain with some mountain snow.

Another system will arrive by the end of next week to keep our weather interesting over the next week or so.

Keep the jackets handy and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

