Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cold nights and mild days arrive for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Cold nights and mild days arrive for the weekend
Posted at 7:45 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 21:45:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a couple of cold nights as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s for the weekend.

Even though the nights will be cold, the afternoons will bring some really nice December temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern is settling over southern Arizona and will bring another chance of valley rain and mountain snow to the area.

Our next cold front will arrive Tuesday and will bring another round of light rain with some mountain snow.

Another system will arrive by the end of next week to keep our weather interesting over the next week or so.

Keep the jackets handy and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018