TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Feeling like winter the next couple mornings.

Cooler than normal temperatures and gusty winds at times will continue for the first half of the week.

We warm up to around normal Wednesday and Thursday before a front passes through bringing another quick drop in temperatures.

The weekend rebounds with highs heading towards 80.

Enjoy your Day!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS