TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After another hard freeze, we will warm up a few degrees from Tuesday.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s for Tucson today, and low to mid 50s across Cochise county.

A weather system will bring strong gusty winds Thursday, so highs won't gain much until the weekend.

Early next week a weather system will move through leading to the potential for precipitation and cooler

temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

