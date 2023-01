TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very cold start to the day, with temps running 10-20° cooler than this time yesterday.

Highs will stay cool but gradually moderate through the week with lots of sunshine.

Morning lows will stay at or below freezing in Tucson through Friday morning, then afternoon highs will warm back to the 60s for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

