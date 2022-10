TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought gusty winds and cool temperatures to southern Arizona. The cold front will be coming through the area bringing freezing temperatures through Tuesday morning. There is a freeze watch issued for mainly Cochise, Santa Cruz and Graham counties.

Tucson will start the work week off in the 70s and high 60s. Sierra Vista will start the week off in the 60s and high 50s.

