Cold front moves in Monday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday looks to be another pleasant day with some passing clouds and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

You may also notice an uptick in afternoon breezes, but the winds really pick up Monday. This is due to a strong Pacific system which will extend just far enough south to bring our area a slight chance of light showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler that day with highs in the low 70s in Tucson and a chilly Wednesday morning dipping into the 40s.

High pressure builds back in for warmer temps by the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

