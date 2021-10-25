Cold front approaching Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very strong Pacific system continues to move inland and will bring weather impacts to our area soon.

We'll have another warm day around 90 in Tucson Monday, but winds will be picking up ahead of the approaching cold front.

Monday night into Tuesday morning the front swings through bringing a chance of light showers. The highest mountain peaks will likely get some snow.

That's when the cooler air moves in for high temperatures in the low 70s in Tucson. Breezy winds will also be around especially east of Tucson.

The system moves out as quickly as it entered with high pressure building back in. So enjoy the 70s they only last a couple days!

Have a great week!

Brian Brennan

