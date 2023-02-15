Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cold air moves in as showers exit

Hard Freeze Thursday morning
Cold air follows clearing skies
Posted at 5:14 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 07:14:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a few snow and rain showers through early morning, then letting up after sunrise.

We could see up to 1' in some places from Tucson eastward.

A cold front will pass through as the showers exit, leaving a cold afternoon and well below freezing by tomorrow morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 PM tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with another storm expected late in the weekend into early next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018