Cold air moves in as showers exit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a few snow and rain showers through early morning, then letting up after sunrise.

We could see up to 1' in some places from Tucson eastward.

A cold front will pass through as the showers exit, leaving a cold afternoon and well below freezing by tomorrow morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 PM tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with another storm expected late in the weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

