Cold air arrives and brings the coolest temperatures since March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of southeastern Arizona as cold air dives across the region behind and strong low pressure system.

We'll feel some of the coolest temperatures we've felt since March and some locations will record their first freeze of the season.

Tucson will stay above the freezing mark, but lows will drop into the low to mid-40s for the next few mornings.

The chill won't stick around long as we expect to see highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Welcome to the time of the year that likes to bring some wild temperature swings to southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

