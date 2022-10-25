Cold air arrives and brings some chilly nights to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our first cold blast of air of the season has arrived and will bring some chilly overnight lows to southeastern Arizona.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for most higher elevations to the east and south of Tucson, but Tucson is not included in the Freeze Warning.

In Tucson, we'll drop into the lower 40s with afternoon highs rebounding back into the upper 70s.

Another system will clip the area late in the week with some breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.

This weekend will bring nice fall weather with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

We are certainly feeling a chill with Halloween just around the corner!

Cuyler Diggs

