TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy on this first day of February.

These clouds will stick around as a colder weather system approaches.

This will also bring gusty winds and mainly light valley rain and mountain snow chances Wednesday.

Much colder temps for the second half of the week, with a hard freeze possible by Thursday morning.

Another round of gusty winds possible Friday before a weekend warm up.

April Madison

